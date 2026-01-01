|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹27.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition has Front AC, Low Fuel Level Warning, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.