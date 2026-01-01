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Pulsar NS160PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Right Side View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Left Side View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rear View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Key Specs
Engine160.3 cc
View all Pulsar NS160 specs and features

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD Prices

The Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD, is listed at ₹1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar NS160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD Colours

The Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD is available in 4 colour options: Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White.

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD is powered by a 160.3 cc engine.

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar NS160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.34 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar N160 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.43 Lakhs.

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD Specs & Features

The Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD has Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs and Multi-function Lock.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD Price

Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,685
RTO
10,774
Insurance
10,955
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,56,414
EMI@3,362/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.4 L
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2017 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Height
1060 mm
Width
804 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
160.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox Monoshock
Front Suspension
37 mm USD

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Dual Channel USD EMI
EMI3,026 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,40,772
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,40,772
Interest Amount
40,772
Payable Amount
1,81,544

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 other Variants

Pulsar NS160 STD

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,171
RTO
9,613
Insurance
10,711
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,40,495
EMI@3,020/mo
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Close

Pulsar NS160 Single Channel

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,301
RTO
10,104
Insurance
10,814
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,219
EMI@3,164/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.2 - 1.43 Lakhs
+6
Pulsar NS160vsPulsar N160
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsR15S
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
Pulsar NS160vsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.26 - 1.34 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsFZ-X
Yamaha FZ-S Fi

Yamaha FZ-S Fi

1.3 - 1.39 Lakhs
+3
Pulsar NS160vsFZ-S Fi

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