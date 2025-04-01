In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Pulsar ns160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|40.36 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|160.3 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|17.2 PS PS