Activa e to Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel: Two-wheelers to watch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

2024 saw an exciting number of two-wheeler launches and 2025 promises to be action-packed right from the start. The year 2025 promises to be even more exciting with numerous launches starting with Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled to be held in Delhi from January 17, 2025, is going to showcase India's rapidly evolving auto sector.With several two-wheeler launches lined up in 2025 and these are the ones you need to watch out for in January.

2025 TVS Ronin The 2025 TVS Ronin was first showcased at the company's MotoSoul 2024 event in Goa recently. The 2025 TVS Ronin will now come with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system from the mid-variant onwards. Earlier, the dual-channel anti-lock braking system was offered only on the top-end variants. The base variant will continue to come with a single-channel anti-lock braking system. The current Ronin is priced between ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.73 lakh. Expect the updated model to have a slightly higher price tag as compared to the current model.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, and is expected to be launched at the 2025 edition of the expo. Bajaj has not revealed any specifications of the Pulsar NS160 flex-fuel. However, the bike maker said that the bike runs on a mix of ethanol and gasoline, providing customers with flexibility in fuel options "while reducing environmental impact." It continues to be powered by a 160.3cc, air/oil-cooled motor, however, the power figures are not yet known.

Hero XPulse 210 The Hero XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle first made its global debut at the 2024 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The all-new XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle is step up from the current Hero XPulse 200 4V and gets upgrades in nearly every form. The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 has been developed with the input of FIM World Champion Ross Branch, part of the Hero Motorsports Team Rally. The design is inspired by Hero's Dakar bikes. The new XPulse 210 packs a bigger 210 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Honda Activa e and QC1 Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India will launch its debutante electric two wheeler in the country. Both the Honda Activa e and the QC 1 were unveiled in November 2024. The Honda Activa e is based on the body and frame of the Activa itself, and rivals other electric commuter models in the segment equivalent to a 110 cc internal combustion engine model. The two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries on the Honda Activa e deliver energy to the wheel-side motor that is rated for an output of 5.6 bhp and a maximum output of 8 bhp. The company claims that the electric scooter can cover a distance of 102 kms on a single charge. The Honda QC1 is powered by a 1.5 kWh fixed battery that is claimed to use high-energy density and long-cycle life battery cells. The battery can be recharged at home using a dedicated charger. The QC 1 is propelled by a compact in-wheel motor rated to deliver 1.6 bhp and a maximum output of 2.4 bhp. The QC 1 is offered with a claimed range of 80 km on a single charge.

5 Ola Gen 3 electric scooters Ola Electric had earlier confirmed that it plans to launch its gen 3 electric scooters in January 2025, possibly during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Ola plans to grow its scooter lineup under the Gen 3 platform, with five new models starting under two new brands: S2 and S3-besides the already existing S1 series. The S2 range will comprise three: a City scooter for short urban rides, a Tourer made for longer hauls, and a Sports for all speed junkies. On the other hand, the S3 sub-brand in the premium wing will incorporate more with two maxi-scooters-the Grand Adventure and Grand Tourer - focusing on comfort, luxury, and high-end performance. Gen 3 architecture is built with a fully integrated design concept whereby the battery, the magnetless motor, and the electronic components are inside the chassis. It is believed that this novel concept will improve performance by 26 per cent and reduce the costs by more than 20 per cent with respect to its predecessor models.

