|Engine
|160.3 cc
The Pulsar NS160 Single Channel, is listed at ₹1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar NS160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar NS160 Single Channel is available in 4 colour options: Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White.
The Pulsar NS160 Single Channel is powered by a 160.3 cc engine.
In the Pulsar NS160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.34 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar N160 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.43 Lakhs.
The Pulsar NS160 Single Channel has Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Distance To Empty and Multi-function Lock.