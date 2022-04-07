|Max Power
|40 PS @ 8800 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|60 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|12 : 1
|11.6 : 1
|Displacement
|373.3 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FI
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|89 mm
|58.0 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,43,920
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,07,399
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹16,651
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹17,730
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,242
|₹4,297