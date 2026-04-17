hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs R15 V4

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 R15 v4
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc155 cc
Power40.6 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres11 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg142 kg
Height
800 mm1135 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up6 speed
Displacement
349.13 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah12 V/ 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesLED
Turn Signal Lamp
YesLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1711,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2141,73,050
RTO
17,75713,844
Insurance
12,20011,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0114,266
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?
17 Apr 2026
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
Visually, the Dominar 400 continues to be the same.
Bajaj Dominar 400 review: Has the sports tourer lost its edge?
25 Jun 2026
Bajaj’s NS400Z now gets a 350cc engine, but its design, features and price stay the same.
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers