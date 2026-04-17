In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS