Seeka Smak on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Seeka Smak top variant goes up to Rs. 1.23 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is Seeka Smak on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Seeka Smak top variant goes up to Rs. 1.23 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is Seeka Smak 2.4 kWh and the most priced model is Seeka Smak 3 kWh. Visit your nearest Seeka Smak dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Seeka Smak on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Seeka Smak is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Seeka Smak 2.4 kWh ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Seeka Smak 3 kWh ₹ 1.23 Lakhs