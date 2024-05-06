Seeka Smak on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Seeka Smak top variant goes up to Rs. 1.23 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Seeka Smak on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Seeka Smak top variant goes up to Rs. 1.23 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Seeka Smak 2.4 kWh and the most priced model is Seeka Smak 3 kWh. Visit your nearest Seeka Smak dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Seeka Smak on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Seeka Smak is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Seeka Smak 2.4 kWh ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Seeka Smak 3 kWh ₹ 1.23 Lakhs