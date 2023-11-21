HT Auto
Triumph Rocket 3 recalled in the US over faulty rear brake

Triumph Motorcycles has recalled the Rocket 3 roadster in the US over a faulty rear brake setup. The Triumph Rocket 3 bikes manufactured since 2020 have been affected by the recall and the company will replace the necessary components to fix the same. The motorcycle is the brand’s flagship and the bike features the biggest production engine on a two-wheeler. The recall extends to the Rocket 3 GT, R and TFC variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 20:03 PM
Triumph says that over 3,500 units of the Rocket 3 have been produced since 2020, which fall under the purview of the recall. These machines are equipped with a 12.7 mm rear brake master cylinder and the unit is unable to move the brake oil to the set distance. This has led to air bubbles forming inside the cylinder, which could further increase pedal travel while braking. This could be a dangerous issue while riding but Triumph has not reported any injuries so far due to the faulty braking system.

In order to fix the same, Triumph will install a larger 14 mm rear master cylinder, which should allow the flow of oil adequately. The recall is specific to the US at the moment and it needs to be seen if it will be extended to other markets. The Rocket 3 is sold in India as well and the bike arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The motorcycle is priced from a whopping 19.90 lakh, going up to 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Triumph Rocket 3 gets the massive 2,500 three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 166 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 0-100 kmph comes up in 2.73 seconds. The bike has a full aluminium frame with 47 mm Showa USD front forks and a fully adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 320 mm front and 300 mm rear discs with Brembo Stylema calipers. The bike gets dual-channel ABS, Cornering ABS, four riding modes, and more.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2023, 20:03 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Rocket 3 Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Rocket 3 recall

