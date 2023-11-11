Triumph commences deliveries of Scrambler 400X in India. Check details

Triumph India has started deliveries of the Scrambler 400X in India. One of the first cities where the deliveries have started is Mumbai. The deliveries in other cities will also start soon. Triumph Scrambler 400X is priced at ₹2.63 lakh ex-showroom. It is essentially a scrambler version of the Speed 400 which is priced at ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom.

For the additional money, the Scrambler 400X gets a headlight grille, regular mirrors instead of bar-ends, knuckle guards, a bash plate, a different exhaust and a larger front wheel. There are dual-purpose tyres and switchable ABS.

Apart from the cosmetic differences, Triumph has also made changes to its ergonomics. The foot pegs are now slightly forward set and have more rubber padding. The handlebar is now wider, taller, and has a brace pad. Overall the rider now sits more upright which makes the riding posture more comfortable for touring as well as commuting. However, the seat height of the Scrambler 400 X has gone up to 835 mm which means that shorter riders will have to tip-toe and go through an adjustment period.

Triumph has also made changes to the suspension and brakes. The suspension now has 10 mm more travel in the front and 20 mm more travel at the rear when compared to the Speed 400. The suspension travel stands at 150 mm at both ends. The Scrambler 400X gets a larger 320 mm disc in the front while the rear one is the same. However, the front brake is not as sharp as the Speed 400. This is because Triumph is using non-sintered brake pads. This has been done to provide a more progressive bite instead of a sharp one.

Powering the Scrambler 400X is the same engine as the Speed 400. However, it has been retuned to provide engine braking. The 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled unit produces 39.5 bhp and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm.

