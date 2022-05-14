HT Auto
India-bound 2023 Triumph Rocket 3R, Rocket 3 GT break cover

The latest model year update on the Triumph Rocket has brought along some notable aesthetic updates including new paint schemes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2022, 04:30 PM
The new Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3GT get two new colour options each.
Triumph Motorcycles has rolled out the latest 2023 iteration of the popular Rocket series of power cruiser bikes for the global market. The same is also expected to be announced in India as soon as it arrives at the European dealerships. 

The latest model year update has brought along some notable aesthetic updates including new paint schemes. The new Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3GT get two new colour options each. With the latest yearly update, the  Rocket 3R is now available in three colour options – Matt Silver Ice, Silver Ice and Cranberry Red, and Sapphire Black. And the Rocket 3 GT can be bought in two options – Carnival Red with Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black.

(Also Read: 2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS introduced in Matt Baja Orange colour option)

Apart from the introduction of new colour options, no other change has been done to the bikes. Both the bike carry over the familiar exterior design with bits such as twin-pod headlight, split-style seats, rear tyre-hugger-mounted numberplate and turn indicators, bar-end mirrors, a muscular fuel tank, single-sided swingarm, and wide-profile tyres. The higher-spec ‘GT’ version is further amped up with touring-focussed factory mounted accessories such as a flyscreen and pillion backrest.

The heart of the bikes remains the same 2,458cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that is responsible for delivering 165bhp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a massive 221Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The motor is married to a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Motorcycles India sells three variants of the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT each. The newly updated models are likely to be announced for the market soon. Meanwhile, the company has also recently introduced new colours on bikes such as Speed Triple 1200 RS and Trident 660.

All prices are ex-showroom, India

 

First Published Date: 14 May 2022, 04:25 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Rocket. Rocket 3R Rocket 3 GT
