2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS introduced in Matt Baja Orange colour option

Apart from the exterior enhancements on the Speed Triple 1200 RS, the rest of the bike remains unchanged.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2022, 01:49 PM
Triumph Motorcycles has rolled out the new Speed Triple RS motorcycle for 2023. The updated flagship roadster motorcycle has been introduced in a new colour option as part of the 2023 update. With the addition of the latest paint scheme, the bike is now available in three colour options -  Matt Baja Orange, Matt Silver Ice, and Sapphire Black. 

The newly added Matt Baja Orange paint sports new and very distinctive looking Silver Ice and Graphite ‘RS’ graphics. The new colour pattern can be seen on the bike's fuel tank, side panels, headlight finisher, rear bodywork, seat cowl, and belly pan. It also uses a carbon fibre finish on the front mudguard which further adds a touch of sportiness to the bike. 

(Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro road test review: Leaner, meaner adventurer)

The Speed Triple 1200 RS rivals the likes of bikes such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4, KTM SuperDuke 1290 and BMW S1000R. In the latest avatar, it gets an 1160 cc triple-cylinder powertrain. This is rated to push out a total of 180 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm, while the peak torque rating stands at 9,000 rpm. The engine comes with a standard six-speed transmission along with a slipper and an assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

(Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 road test review: Affordable, triple-cylinder symphony)

Apart from the exterior enhancements, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. That said, the bike continues along with the aesthetic bits such as twin-pod headlight with LED DRLs, bar-end-mounted rear-view mirrors, and a single-sided swingarm. The newly introduced Matt Baja Orange paint scheme is also likely to be offered on the Indian model soon.

 

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 01:33 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Triumph India Triumph Speed Triple Speed Triple 1200 Speed Triple 1200 RS
