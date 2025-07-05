2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT launched with new colours, to hit Indian shores

The 2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT variants have been recently launched globally, with prices in India to start from ₹22.49 lakh and ₹23.09 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). With the model year update, both variants receive new colour options, which will be made available alongside the existing options. For MY26, the brand’s flagship performance cruiser remains mechanically unchanged from the previous model year.

The Rocket 3 Storm R brings a new two-tone look with a Satin Baja Orange and Matt Sapphire Black colour option, featuring a Silver coachline. This variant will be sold in other dual-tone options such as Carnival Red, Satin Pacific Blue, and Granite – all paired with Sapphire Black.

The Storm GT variant brings a sleek Satin Granite and Matt Sapphire Black shade, with a Korosi Red coachline. With this colour option, the bike’s flyscreen, mudguards, headlight bowls, radiator cowl, and side panels are all finished in Sapphire Black.

Triumph Rocket 3 Storm: Engine and Hardware

The Rocket 3 Storm R gets a new two-tone Satin Baja Orange and Sapphire Black colourway, featuring a Silver coachline.

The Rocket 3 is powered by a 2,458 cc engine that holds the title of the biggest motor on a production motorcycle in the world. This inline three-cylinder powerplant is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and makes 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 225 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The cruiser is underpinned by a lightweight aluminium frame and a single-sided cast aluminium swingarm. It comes fitted with 47 mm USD cartridge forks in the front with compression and adjustability, and a fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir RSU, both sourced from Showa.

The Rocket 3 rides on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. These are cast aluminium alloys fitted with dual 320 mm discs at the front and a single 300 mm rear disc.

Triumph Rocket 3 Storm: Features and Tech

Both Rocket 3 variants come with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, including features such as turn-by-turn navigation, media and call controls, and ride data logging. Triumph further offers optimised cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control, hill hold assist, and four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider-configurable. The Rocket 3 Storm GT tilts the focus to comfort with heated grips and an ergonomic touring setup.

