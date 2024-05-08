The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a significantly revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV300, which remains the automaker's key offering in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country, where it locks horns with rivals such as Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue , Maruti Suzuki Brezza etc.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a design that is heavily updated from the Mahindra XUV300. It sports a completely redesigned front profile with a new radiator grille flanked by fresh LED projector headlamps complemented by LED daytime running lights. Moving to the side profile, the car gets a new design for layered spoke alloy wheels, while at the back, there are revised design LED taillights. The tailgate looks different from the Mahindra XUV300 thanks to the sleek LED strip that connects the taillights.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as a major departure from the XUV300. It sports a large panoramic sunroof, which the homegrown car manufacturer claims is the largest in the segment. The dashboard layout is new and houses a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that is complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system is powered by the AdrenoX operating system and is paired with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Seats and upholstery materials too have been updated to offer a more premium vibe over the XUV300. Other features include a new steering wheel, revised centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety

Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to get six airbags, a reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and an ADAS suite among the safety features.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to come with the same engine options as the XUV300. In that case, expect the power and torque figures to be retuned to offer better performance. However, it comes with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl, while it would be capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 4.5 seconds.