XUV 3XOPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA XUV 3XO

Launched in Apr 2024

4.0
111 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹7.99 - 15.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

XUV 3XO Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

XUV 3XO: 1197.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.61 kmpl

XUV 3XO: 18.06-21.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 106.34 bhp

XUV 3XO: 110.0 - 129.0 bhp

View all XUV 3XO Specs and Features

About Mahindra XUV 3XO

Latest Update

  • Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO available with major benefits, discounts range up to ₹1.40 lakh
  • From Tata Altroz to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Here are the most affordable diesel cars in the market

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a significantly revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV300, which remains the automaker's key offering in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country, where it locks horns with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza etc.

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XUV 3XO.
    VS
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Tata Nexon
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Ac Controls
    Airbags
    Headlight
    Front Air Vents
    Rear Left View
    Top View
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Rear View
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Sun Roof Moon Roof
    Wireless Charging Pad
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants
    Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    25 Variants Available
    MX1₹7.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX2 Pro₹9.39 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX3₹9.74 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX2 diesel₹9.99 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX3 Pro₹9.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX2 Pro AT₹10.39 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX2 Pro Diesel₹10.49 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX3 Diesel₹10.99 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX5₹11.19 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX3 Pro Diesel₹11.39 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX3 AT₹11.4 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX3 Pro AT₹11.69 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    MX3 Diesel AT₹11.79 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX5 Diesel₹12.19 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX5 L₹12.44 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX7₹12.56 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX5 AT₹12.69 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX5 Diesel AT₹12.99 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX7 Diesel₹13.69 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX5 L AT₹13.94 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX7 L₹13.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX7 Turbo AT₹13.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX7 Diesel AT₹14.49 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX7 L Diesel₹14.99 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT₹15.56 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4.5 out of 5
    4.5
    Performance
    4.5
    Safety
    4
    Design
    4.5
    Feature
    4
    Comfort

    Pros

    Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabinPeppy drive trait

    Cons

    Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

    The sub-compact SUV space in the Indian car market is one of the most exciting segments with a vast number of options available to a potential buyer. The likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet have all made a mark and are common sights on the country's roads. But while its larger SUVs have become enormously popular, Mahindra has been eerily quiet in this particular segment with its XUV 300 thus far competing only for presence. But not anymore because the Mahindra XUV 3XO is here and is making a massive noise.

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially based on the XUV 300 even if the Indian carmaker is repeatedly underlining its unique highlights and significant updates. This is also perhaps why the name has been changed in its entirety. It will, however, take more, much more, than a name change to challenge and possibly bring down champions in the field of play for sub-compact SUVs.

    READ MORE

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Images

    24 images
    View All XUV 3XO Images

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Colours

    Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Dune beige
    Everest white
    Stealth black
    Tango red
    Galaxy grey
    Nebula blue
    Deep forest
    Citrine yellow
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Safety Ratings

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCompact SUV
    Mileage18.06-21.2 kmpl
    Engine1197-1497 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all XUV 3XO specs and features

    Mahindra XUV 3XO comparison with similar cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Tata Nexon
    Hyundai Venue
    Skoda Kylaq
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Toyota Rumion
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Citroen Basalt
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.15 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    65 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    100 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    280 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4400 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1817 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    384 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    696 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingXUV 3XO vs NexonXUV 3XO vs VenueXUV 3XO vs KylaqXUV 3XO vs BrezzaXUV 3XO vs Bolero NeoXUV 3XO vs Venue N LineXUV 3XO vs Bolero Neo PlusXUV 3XO vs RumionXUV 3XO vs ErtigaXUV 3XO vs Basalt
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Mileage

    Mahindra XUV 3XO in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra XUV 3XO's petrol variant is 18.89 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 comes with a 42 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    MX1
    MX2 Pro
    MX3
    MX2 diesel
    MX3 Pro
    MX2 Pro AT
    MX2 Pro Diesel
    MX3 Diesel
    AX5
    MX3 Pro Diesel
    MX3 AT
    MX3 Pro AT
    MX3 Diesel AT
    AX5 Diesel
    AX5 L
    AX7
    AX5 AT
    AX5 Diesel AT
    AX7 Diesel
    AX5 L AT
    AX7 L
    AX7 Turbo AT
    AX7 Diesel AT
    AX7 L Diesel
    AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.89 kmpl

    Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
    D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9650329363
    Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
    Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
    +91 - 8130390900
    Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
    11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 8130390900
    Koncept Automobiles
    A-24, Lajpat Nagar-4, Near Max Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290055631
    Shiva Mahindra
    Shop No. 130-133, South Court Mall, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 7669783667
    Koncept Automobiles
    No. B-2/16, Safdarjung Enclave, Block B 2, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 7290055630
    See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV first drive review: Comprehensive challenge to champions
    8 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    View all Mahindra Cars
    View all Upcoming Mahindra Cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EMI

    Select Variant:
    MX1
    793 Km
    ₹ 7.99 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    MX1
    793 Km
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    MX2 Pro
    793 Km
    ₹9.39 Lakhs*
    MX3
    793 Km
    ₹9.74 Lakhs*
    MX2 diesel
    865 Km
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    MX3 Pro
    793 Km
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    MX2 Pro AT
    754 Km
    ₹10.39 Lakhs*
    MX2 Pro Diesel
    865 Km
    ₹10.49 Lakhs*
    MX3 Diesel
    865 Km
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*
    AX5
    793 Km
    ₹11.19 Lakhs*
    MX3 Pro Diesel
    865 Km
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    MX3 AT
    754 Km
    ₹11.4 Lakhs*
    MX3 Pro AT
    754 Km
    ₹11.69 Lakhs*
    MX3 Diesel AT
    890 Km
    ₹11.79 Lakhs*
    AX5 Diesel
    865 Km
    ₹12.19 Lakhs*
    AX5 L
    844 Km
    ₹12.44 Lakhs*
    AX7
    844 Km
    ₹12.56 Lakhs*
    AX5 AT
    754 Km
    ₹12.69 Lakhs*
    AX5 Diesel AT
    890 Km
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    AX7 Diesel
    865 Km
    ₹13.69 Lakhs*
    AX5 L AT
    764 Km
    ₹13.94 Lakhs*
    AX7 L
    844 Km
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    AX7 Turbo AT
    844 Km
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    AX7 Diesel AT
    890 Km
    ₹14.49 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Diesel
    865 Km
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT
    764 Km
    ₹15.56 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹14150.07/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Mahindra XUV 3XO User Reviews & Ratings

    4.01
    111 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    7
    4 & above
    96
    5 rating
    8
    Write a Review
    Best Compact SUV Option
    XUV 3XO stands out as one of the best compact SUV options in its segment with its performance, features, and reliability.By: Nisha Khatri (Jan 30, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Loaded With Features
    Mahindra XUV 3XO is loaded with features like a touchscreen system and safety aids, making it a modern and convenient choice.By: Pooja Chopra (Jan 30, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    XUV3XO Lacks Space
    The XUV3XO is a good car, but I find the rear seat space a bit limited, especially for taller passengers. It feels cramped on long drives. Mahindra could’ve made it a little more spacious in the back.By: Ravi Dixit (Jan 30, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Premium Finish Interiors
    The interiors of the XUV 3XO feel premium and well-designed, offering great comfort and style for passengers.By: Dhruv Taneja (Jan 30, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    On the highway it's looking like a sporty car
    It's is the best car at valuable price and looking awesome. I always wants to buy this car and I got it.By: Manish (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable Cabin Space
    The spacious and comfortable cabin of the XUV 3O enhances the overall driving experience for passengers and drivers alike.By: Pranay Arvind (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Easy To Drive In Cities
    With its compact size and smooth handling, the XUV 3O is perfect for navigating through crowded city streets.By: Ishir Pranav (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Reliable For Long Trips
    Mahindra XUV 3O performs excellently on long journeys, offering both comfort and durability for travelers.By: Reyaansh Deepak (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smart And Fuel Efficient
    This SUV is not only smart in design but also fuel-efficient, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.By: Darsh Kiran (Jan 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish Exterior Compact
    The XUV 3XO's stylish exterior and compact dimensions make it stand out on the road, offering a unique blend of beauty and utility.By: Vihaan Chopra (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsMahindra CarsMahindra XUV 3XO