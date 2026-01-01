|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|20.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol AT, equipped with a mStallion Turbo Charged Intercooled Gasoline Direct injection (TGDi) engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹13.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 3XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol AT is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol AT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 129 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.