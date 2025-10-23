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MAHINDRA XUV 3XO Mileage

₹7.37 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 18.89 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 20.6 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.96 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 21.2 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual18.89 kmpl
DieselManual20.6 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic17.96 kmpl
DieselAutomatic21.2 kmpl

Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants Wise Mileage

Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at ₹ 7.37 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in 29 variants. Mahindra XUV 3XO's top variant is AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT.
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Petrol
Diesel
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29 Variants Available
XUV 3XO MX1
18.89 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.37 Lakhs*
XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol
18.89 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.15 Lakhs*
XUV 3XO MX2 Pro
18.89 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.7 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.32 - 14.15 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 17.01-24.08 kmpl
Check OffersNexon MileageXUV 3XOvsNexon
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 19.05-19.68 kmpl
Check OffersKylaq MileageXUV 3XOvsKylaq
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 17.80 - 25.51 kmpl
Check OffersBrezza MileageXUV 3XOvsBrezza
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 17.2 kmpl
Check OffersBolero Neo MileageXUV 3XOvsBolero Neo
Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu D-Max

10.55 - 11.4 Lakhs
Mileage: 12.4 kmpl
Check OffersD-Max MileageXUV 3XOvsD-Max
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 20.3 - 26.11 kmpl
Check OffersErtiga MileageXUV 3XOvsErtiga

Mahindra XUV 3XO Visual Comparison

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Mahindra XUV 3XO User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Powerful Compact SUV with Premium Feel
I’ve been quite impressed with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The new design feels bold and premium, giving it a strong road presence. The cabin is very well built with soft-touch materials, ventilated seats, and a large touchscreen that adds a modern touch. The infotainment system is smooth, and the 360° camera makes parking effortless. In terms of performance, the turbo engine delivers strong power with great pickup, especially in city and highway driving. The suspension setup is balanced—comfortable on rough roads yet stable at high speeds. I’ve been getting good mileage around 14–16 km/l in mixed conditions. The safety features are excellent with 6 airbags, ESC, hill hold, and a solid build quality that inspires confidence. Servicing has also been smooth so far—Mahindra’s staff are professional and helpful.
By: Ansh (Oct 23, 2025)
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Stylish Car
Looks cool in this segment with a lot of variants and color options to choose from, but the mileage could have been better.
By: Vasanth S (Jul 9, 2025)
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