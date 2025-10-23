Powerful Compact SUV with Premium Feel

I’ve been quite impressed with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The new design feels bold and premium, giving it a strong road presence. The cabin is very well built with soft-touch materials, ventilated seats, and a large touchscreen that adds a modern touch. The infotainment system is smooth, and the 360° camera makes parking effortless. In terms of performance, the turbo engine delivers strong power with great pickup, especially in city and highway driving. The suspension setup is balanced—comfortable on rough roads yet stable at high speeds. I’ve been getting good mileage around 14–16 km/l in mixed conditions. The safety features are excellent with 6 airbags, ESC, hill hold, and a solid build quality that inspires confidence. Servicing has also been smooth so far—Mahindra’s staff are professional and helpful.

By: Ansh ( Oct 23, 2025 )