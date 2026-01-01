|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|ARAI: 20.6 kmpl | User Reported: 19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual, equipped with a Turbo Diesel with CRDe and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 3XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of ARAI: 20.6 | User Reported: 19 kmpl kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 115 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Nexon priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 14.52 Lakhs or the Skoda Kylaq priced between ₹7.59 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment and Parking Sensors.