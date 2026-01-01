|Engine
|1197 cc Turbo
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The XUV 3XO REVX A CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual, equipped with a Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) and Manual, is listed at ₹14.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 3XO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 3XO REVX A CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.
The XUV 3XO REVX A CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1197 cc Turbo engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Nexon priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 14.52 Lakhs or the Skoda Kylaq priced between ₹7.59 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The XUV 3XO REVX A CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual has Smart Drive Information, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Breakdown Assistance Call Button.