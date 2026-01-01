|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a Turbo Charged Intercooled Gasoline Direct injection (TGDi) and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹12.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 3XO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 129 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 230 Nm @ 1500-3750 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Nexon priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 14.52 Lakhs or the Skoda Kylaq priced between ₹7.59 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment and Parking Sensors.