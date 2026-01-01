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XUV 3XOPriceMileageSpecifications
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Right Side
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight
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Mahindra XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mahindra XUV 3XO Key Specs
Engine1197 cc Turbo
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all XUV 3XO specs and features

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual Prices

The XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual, equipped with a Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) and Manual, is listed at ₹11.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual Mileage

All variants of the XUV 3XO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual Colours

The XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual Engine and Transmission

The XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1197 cc Turbo engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Nexon priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 14.52 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon CNG priced between ₹8.35 Lakhs - 13.72 Lakhs.

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual Specs & Features

The XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Steering Adjustment and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual Price

XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc Turbo
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
270 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1647 mm
Width
1821 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Manual Key-Operated

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Speakers
4
Display
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX EDGE CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual EMI
EMI21,902 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,18,997
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,18,997
Interest Amount
2,95,136
Payable Amount
13,14,133

Mahindra XUV 3XO other Variants

XUV 3XO MX1

₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,79,000
RTO
63,530
Insurance
12,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,55,085
EMI@18,379/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol

₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,400
RTO
72,158
Insurance
45,651
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,209
EMI@21,004/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X M (O)1.2 Petrol

₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,000
RTO
75,630
Insurance
47,477
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,107
EMI@22,184/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX2 diesel

₹10.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,36,000
RTO
93,900
Insurance
48,470
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,78,370
EMI@23,178/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹10.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,39,000
RTO
77,730
Insurance
48,581
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,65,811
EMI@22,908/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹11.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,89,000
RTO
81,230
Insurance
50,421
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,21,151
EMI@24,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX M (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,900
RTO
1,14,990
Insurance
51,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,816
EMI@25,724/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹12.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,59,000
RTO
1,17,900
Insurance
52,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,30,397
EMI@26,446/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹12.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,59,000
RTO
1,44,375
Insurance
52,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,56,872
EMI@27,015/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹12.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,79,000
RTO
1,19,900
Insurance
53,733
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,53,133
EMI@26,935/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹13.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,09,000
RTO
1,50,625
Insurance
54,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,14,962
EMI@28,264/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹12.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,09,000
RTO
1,22,900
Insurance
54,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,87,237
EMI@27,668/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹12.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,19,000
RTO
1,23,900
Insurance
55,205
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,98,605
EMI@27,912/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol MT

₹13.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,27,500
RTO
1,24,750
Insurance
55,518
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,07,768
EMI@28,109/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 Diesel

₹13.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,500
RTO
1,54,438
Insurance
55,959
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,49,897
EMI@29,015/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 AT

₹13.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,88,000
RTO
1,30,800
Insurance
57,744
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,76,544
EMI@29,587/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (AMT)

₹14.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,91,000
RTO
1,60,875
Insurance
57,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,10,230
EMI@30,311/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 L

₹13.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,02,500
RTO
1,32,250
Insurance
58,278
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,93,028
EMI@29,942/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7

₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,19,500
RTO
1,33,950
Insurance
58,904
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,12,354
EMI@30,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 Diesel AT

₹14.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,19,500
RTO
1,64,438
Insurance
58,904
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,42,842
EMI@31,012/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX A CNG 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹14.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,27,000
RTO
1,34,700
Insurance
59,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,21,380
EMI@30,551/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol AT

₹14.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,39,500
RTO
1,35,950
Insurance
59,640
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,35,090
EMI@30,846/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,03,500
RTO
1,74,938
Insurance
61,995
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,433
EMI@33,110/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 L AT

₹15.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,27,500
RTO
1,44,750
Insurance
62,878
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,35,128
EMI@32,996/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 L

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,32,500
RTO
1,45,250
Insurance
63,062
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,812
EMI@33,118/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Turbo AT

₹15.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,34,000
RTO
1,45,400
Insurance
63,118
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,42,518
EMI@33,155/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AT

₹16.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,79,500
RTO
1,84,438
Insurance
64,792
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,28,730
EMI@35,008/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 L Diesel

₹16.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,07,500
RTO
1,87,938
Insurance
65,823
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,261
EMI@35,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT

₹17.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,03,500
RTO
1,66,350
Insurance
69,356
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,39,206
EMI@37,382/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra XUV 3XO Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.4 - 14.52 Lakhs
+2
XUV 3XOvsNexon
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.35 - 13.72 Lakhs
+3
XUV 3XOvsNexon CNG
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
+1
XUV 3XOvsKylaq
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.41 - 14.47 Lakhs
+5
XUV 3XOvsSonet
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
XUV 3XOvsVenue N Line

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