|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The XUV 3XO REV X M (O)1.2 Petrol, equipped with a mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹9.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 3XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 3XO REV X M (O)1.2 Petrol is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.
The XUV 3XO REV X M (O)1.2 Petrol is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 110 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.
The XUV 3XO REV X M (O)1.2 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Voice Command, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.