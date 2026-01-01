hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV 3XOREV X M 1.2 Petrol
XUV 3XOPriceMileageSpecifications
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
1/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Right Side
2/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
3/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
4/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight
5/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Side View
View all Images
6/24

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
60 Offers Available
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18.89 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XUV 3XO specs and features

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Prices

The XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol, equipped with a mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹9.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Mileage

All variants of the XUV 3XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Colours

The XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Engine and Transmission

The XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 110 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Specs & Features

The XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Price

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol

₹9.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,14,900
RTO
69,043
Insurance
44,013
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,28,456
EMI@19,956/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
793 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Ground Clearance
201 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1647 mm
Width
1821 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
364 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Key
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple CarPlay (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol Offers
On Mahindra XUV 3XO :-Interest Rates Starting At 8...
Applicable on xuv-3xomx1 & 28 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol EMI
EMI17,961 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,35,610
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,35,610
Interest Amount
2,42,021
Payable Amount
10,77,631

Mahindra XUV 3XO other Variants

XUV 3XO MX1

₹8.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,36,500
RTO
60,555
Insurance
41,128
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,38,683
EMI@18,027/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

XUV 3XO REV X M (O)1.2 Petrol

₹9.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,70,500
RTO
72,935
Insurance
46,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,89,995
EMI@21,279/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX2 Pro

₹10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,79,500
RTO
73,565
Insurance
46,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,99,956
EMI@21,493/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX3

₹10.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,98,000
RTO
74,860
Insurance
47,072
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,432
EMI@21,933/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX2 diesel

₹10.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,500
RTO
90,706
Insurance
47,127
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,37,833
EMI@22,307/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX3 Pro

₹10.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,20,500
RTO
76,435
Insurance
47,900
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,45,335
EMI@22,468/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Diesel

₹11.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,65,500
RTO
96,481
Insurance
49,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,12,037
EMI@23,902/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX2 Pro AT

₹11.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,71,000
RTO
79,970
Insurance
49,758
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,01,228
EMI@23,670/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX3 Diesel

₹11.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,97,000
RTO
99,238
Insurance
50,715
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,47,453
EMI@24,663/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX3 Pro Diesel

₹12.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,43,125
Insurance
52,629
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,45,254
EMI@26,765/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX3 AT

₹12.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,400
RTO
1,16,940
Insurance
52,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,19,484
EMI@26,211/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX3 Pro AT

₹12.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,76,500
RTO
1,19,650
Insurance
53,641
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,50,291
EMI@26,874/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX3 Diesel AT

₹12.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,85,000
RTO
1,47,625
Insurance
53,954
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,87,079
EMI@27,664/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol MT

₹12.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,86,000
RTO
1,20,600
Insurance
53,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,61,091
EMI@27,106/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 Diesel

₹13.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
1,49,375
Insurance
54,469
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,03,344
EMI@28,014/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 AT

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,500
RTO
1,26,950
Insurance
56,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,33,278
EMI@28,657/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 L

₹13.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,63,000
RTO
1,28,300
Insurance
56,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,48,624
EMI@28,987/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 Diesel AT

₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,79,000
RTO
1,59,375
Insurance
57,413
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,96,288
EMI@30,012/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7

₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,80,000
RTO
1,30,000
Insurance
57,450
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,67,950
EMI@29,403/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol AT

₹13.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,97,000
RTO
1,31,700
Insurance
58,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,87,276
EMI@29,818/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel

₹14.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,60,000
RTO
1,69,500
Insurance
60,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,90,394
EMI@32,034/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 L AT

₹14.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,84,000
RTO
1,40,400
Insurance
61,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,86,177
EMI@31,944/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 L

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,000
RTO
1,40,900
Insurance
61,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,861
EMI@32,066/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Turbo AT

₹14.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,90,500
RTO
1,41,050
Insurance
61,517
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,93,567
EMI@32,103/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AT

₹15.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,34,000
RTO
1,78,750
Insurance
63,118
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,76,368
EMI@33,882/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 L Diesel

₹15.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,42,800
RTO
1,77,180
Insurance
45,612
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,66,092
EMI@33,661/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT

₹16.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,55,000
RTO
1,57,500
Insurance
67,571
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,80,571
EMI@36,122/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Mahindra XUV 3XO Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XUV 3XOvsBolero Neo
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 14.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XUV 3XOvsNexon
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XUV 3XOvsKylaq
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.26 - 13.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XUV 3XOvsBrezza
Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu D-Max

10.55 - 11.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XUV 3XOvsD-Max
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.8 - 12.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XUV 3XOvsErtiga

Popular Compact Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

8 - 14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

63.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLA35 Price in Delhi
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kiger Price in Delhi
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kylaq Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details