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XUV 3XOPriceMileageSpecifications
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Right Side
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
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Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XUV 3XO specs and features

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Prices

The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual, equipped with a Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Mileage

All variants of the XUV 3XO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Colours

The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Engine and Transmission

The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 110 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Nexon priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 14.52 Lakhs or the Skoda Kylaq priced between ₹7.59 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Specs & Features

The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access and Parking Sensors.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Price

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹11.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,89,000
RTO
81,230
Insurance
50,421
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,21,151
EMI@24,098/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (135/90R16), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims + Black Wheel Covers
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Ground Clearance
201 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1821 mm
Width
1647 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch down
Door Pockets
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual EMI
EMI21,688 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,09,035
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,09,035
Interest Amount
2,92,251
Payable Amount
13,01,286

Mahindra XUV 3XO other Variants

XUV 3XO MX1

₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,79,000
RTO
63,530
Insurance
12,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,55,085
EMI@18,379/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XUV 3XO REV X M 1.2 Petrol

₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,400
RTO
72,158
Insurance
45,651
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,209
EMI@21,004/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X M (O)1.2 Petrol

₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,000
RTO
75,630
Insurance
47,477
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,107
EMI@22,184/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO MX2 diesel

₹10.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,36,000
RTO
93,900
Insurance
48,470
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,78,370
EMI@23,178/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Manual

₹10.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,39,000
RTO
77,730
Insurance
48,581
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,65,811
EMI@22,908/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX M (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,900
RTO
1,14,990
Insurance
51,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,816
EMI@25,724/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹12.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,59,000
RTO
1,44,375
Insurance
52,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,56,872
EMI@27,015/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹12.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,59,000
RTO
1,17,900
Insurance
52,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,30,397
EMI@26,446/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹13.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,09,000
RTO
1,50,625
Insurance
54,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,14,962
EMI@28,264/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹12.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,09,000
RTO
1,22,900
Insurance
54,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,87,237
EMI@27,668/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol MT

₹13.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,27,500
RTO
1,24,750
Insurance
55,518
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,07,768
EMI@28,109/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 Diesel

₹13.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,500
RTO
1,54,438
Insurance
55,959
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,49,897
EMI@29,015/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 AT

₹13.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,88,000
RTO
1,30,800
Insurance
57,744
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,76,544
EMI@29,587/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REVX EDGE (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (AMT)

₹14.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,91,000
RTO
1,60,875
Insurance
57,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,10,230
EMI@30,311/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 L

₹13.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,02,500
RTO
1,32,250
Insurance
58,278
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,93,028
EMI@29,942/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7

₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,19,500
RTO
1,33,950
Insurance
58,904
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,12,354
EMI@30,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 Diesel AT

₹14.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,19,500
RTO
1,64,438
Insurance
58,904
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,42,842
EMI@31,012/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol AT

₹14.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,39,500
RTO
1,35,950
Insurance
59,640
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,35,090
EMI@30,846/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,03,500
RTO
1,74,938
Insurance
61,995
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,433
EMI@33,110/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX5 L AT

₹15.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,27,500
RTO
1,44,750
Insurance
62,878
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,35,128
EMI@32,996/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 L

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,32,500
RTO
1,45,250
Insurance
63,062
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,812
EMI@33,118/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Turbo AT

₹15.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,34,000
RTO
1,45,400
Insurance
63,118
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,42,518
EMI@33,155/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AT

₹16.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,79,500
RTO
1,84,438
Insurance
64,792
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,28,730
EMI@35,008/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7 L Diesel

₹16.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,07,500
RTO
1,87,938
Insurance
65,823
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,261
EMI@35,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 3XO AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT

₹17.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,03,500
RTO
1,66,350
Insurance
69,356
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,39,206
EMI@37,382/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra XUV 3XO Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.4 - 14.52 Lakhs
+2
XUV 3XOvsNexon
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
+1
XUV 3XOvsKylaq
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
XUV 3XOvsVenue N Line
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
+2
XUV 3XOvsBasalt X
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
XUV 3XOvsVenue

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