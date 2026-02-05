The Tata Nexon is offered with a 44-litre fuel tank. The petrol-powered Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine delivers 17.44 kmpl with the manual and 17.18 kmpl with the automatic. Diesel variants powered by the Revotorque engine provide 23.23 kmpl with the six-speed manual and 24.08 kmpl with the AMT. The CNG version, paired with a five-speed manual, returns 17.44 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. Daily users may prefer the diesel-AMT combination, while driving enthusiasts will find the turbo-petrol manual more enjoyable.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|17.44 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|17.18 kmpl
|Diesel
|Manual
|23.23 kmpl
|Diesel
|Automatic
|24.08 kmpl
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