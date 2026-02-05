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TATA Nexon Mileage

₹7.32 - 14.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Tata Nexon Mileage

Tata Nexon Fuel Wise Mileage

The Tata Nexon is offered with a 44-litre fuel tank. The petrol-powered Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine delivers 17.44 kmpl with the manual and 17.18 kmpl with the automatic. Diesel variants powered by the Revotorque engine provide 23.23 kmpl with the six-speed manual and 24.08 kmpl with the AMT. The CNG version, paired with a five-speed manual, returns 17.44 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. Daily users may prefer the diesel-AMT combination, while driving enthusiasts will find the turbo-petrol manual more enjoyable.

Tata Nexon Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.44 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.18 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 23.23 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 24.08 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual17.44 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic17.18 kmpl
DieselManual23.23 kmpl
DieselAutomatic24.08 kmpl

Tata Nexon Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Nexon price starts at ₹ 7.32 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon comes in 47 variants. Tata Nexon's top variant is Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Red Dark Edition.
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Petrol
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47 Variants Available
Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
17.44 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.32 Lakhs*
Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT
17.44 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8 Lakhs*
Nexon Smart Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 5MT
17.44 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.3 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Nexon Visual Comparison

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Tata Nexon User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

My experience
I recently bought the Tata Nexon, and my overall experience has been very good. The car feels solid and safe while driving, and the strong build quality gives great confidence on the road. Ride comfort is smooth even on bad roads, and long drives do not feel tiring. The interior looks premium and well designed, with enough space for both passengers and luggage. Engine performance is smooth and works well for both city and highway driving. Mileage is decent for daily use, the features are useful and easy to operate, and the sound system is quite good. Overall, I am satisfied with my decision and feel the Tata Nexon offers great value for money and is a good choice for anyone looking for a safe, comfortable, and reliable vehicle.
By: Zunaid Ahmed Ali Sheikh (Feb 5, 2026)
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Bold style meets diesel efficiency
The Tata nexon creative pulse stand out with its bold SUV inspired design the couoe like roof line ,muscular distance and signature try Arrow element give it a modern and sporty appeal .the LED DRLs projector headlamps and stylish alloy wheel at it premium look while that dual tone colour scheme enhances it three youthful character Powered by 1.5 L Revotorq in diesel engine paired with a six speed manual transition, the nexon delivery smooth low and torque and smooth Highway cruising, gear shift feel precise and the engine is refined with minimal vibrations, it handle city traffic effortlessly and of a confident over taking power on highways. In real world conditions the diesel nexon deliver around 18 to 22 km per litre on highways and 14 to 16 km per litre in city traffic depending upon driving style and load. this makes it one of the most fuel efficient option in the segment especially for long distance route.
By: Alok (Jan 7, 2026)
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A Strong, Safe & Stylish Compact SUV
I have been using the Tata Nexon for some time now, and overall the experience has been very satisfying. The first thing that stands out is its bold and modern design. It has a strong road presence, and the solid build quality inspires a lot of confidence while driving.
By: Sumit kale (Dec 13, 2025)
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A value for money car with a great brand value
The Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers strong safety, solid performance, and everyday practicality. Its 1.2L turbo petrol engine delivers a confident drive, while the smooth 5-speed manual gearbox appeals to driving enthusiasts. Though it lacks some premium features and real-world mileage is modest, the Nexon stands out for its build quality, comfort, and value—making it a great choice for those prioritizing safety and reliability over luxury.
By: Devesh Agarwal (Oct 12, 2025)
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Safe, Stylish & Powerful Compact SUV
I’ve been driving the Tata Nexon for a few months now, and I’m truly impressed with its overall package. The design is bold and modern, with a strong road presence that turns heads. Inside, the cabin feels premium with quality materials and a comfortable seating position. Performance-wise, the engine is refined and delivers good power for both city driving and highway cruising. The suspension absorbs bumps well, making the ride very comfortable. In terms of safety, Tata has done a fantastic job — the Nexon feels solid and secure, with features like multiple airbags, ABS, and a 5-star Global NCAP rating. Mileage is decent for its segment; I get around 15–17 km/l on highways and 12–14 km/l in the city. The infotainment system is responsive, and the sound quality is great. Service experience so far has been smooth, with prompt responses from the dealership. Overall, it’s a reliable, safe, and stylish SUV that offers excellent value for money.
By: Rishav (Aug 6, 2025)
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