|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol MT, equipped with a mStallion Turbo Charged Intercooled Gasoline Direct injection (TGDi) engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 3XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol MT is available in 8 colour options: Dune Beige, Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Citrine Yellow.
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 129 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 3XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.
The XUV 3XO REV X A 1.2 Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.