Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX to be available with CNG: New teaser suggests so

Mahindra is preparing to expand the powertrain options of the XUV 3XO compact SUV with a CNG version. A new teaser released ahead of the SUV's scheduled debut on October 15, 2026, has fuelled speculation that the CNG option could also be introduced in the RevX range. However, the automaker is yet to confirm the specific variants that will get the alternative fuel option.

Mahindra is set to unveil a CNG-powered XUV 3XO on October 15, 2026. The SUV is expected to use the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, though its output, fuel economy, pricing and eligible variants remain unconfirmed.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX CNG: What to expect

The upcoming CNG-powered XUV 3XO is expected to retain the overall design of the existing model, with changes likely to be limited to the powertrain and CNG-specific elements. The RevX range features a body-coloured front grille, black-finished wheel covers, a dual-tone roof and black leatherette upholstery, depending on the variant. Mahindra recently expanded this range with the RevX variants, offering additional features such as a panoramic sunroof and an infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

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The teaser hints at the arrival of the CNG-powered SUV, but Mahindra has not confirmed whether the RevX M or other variants will receive the new powertrain. The exact variant-wise feature list will become clearer closer to the unveiling.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected powertrain

The CNG version is expected to use the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder MPFI turbo-petrol engine. In its standard petrol configuration, this motor produces 111 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The CNG version's power and torque figures, fuel efficiency and transmission options are yet to be revealed.

A factory-fitted CNG system would give buyers an alternative to the existing petrol and diesel powertrains, while potentially lowering day-to-day fuel expenses. The XUV 3XO is also available as an electric SUV, giving the nameplate a broader powertrain portfolio than many rivals in the sub-4-metre segment.

Another detail to watch is how Mahindra accommodates the CNG cylinder without compromising the SUV's practicality. The standard XUV 3XO already has a relatively compact boot, and the final tank configuration could influence its usable luggage capacity.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected Price and Rivals

The XUV 3XO currently starts at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra has not announced the pricing of the CNG version. The final price is likely to depend on the variant and equipment offered with the new powertrain.

Once launched, the XUV 3XO CNG will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG and Tata Nexon iCNG in India's compact SUV segment. The addition of CNG could help Mahindra attract buyers looking for an SUV with a feature-rich package and potentially lower running costs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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