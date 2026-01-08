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Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Brezza
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.54 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engineK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
793 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
364 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres48 litres
Ground Clearance
201 mm-
Length
3990 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500 mm
Height
1647 mm1685 mm
Width
1821 mm1790 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Key-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black & White-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,28,8358,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
7,54,0007,39,900
RTO
61,78060,793
Insurance
12,55534,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,81417,971
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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Latest Videos

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Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
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