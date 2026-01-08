In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Brezza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|3
|-