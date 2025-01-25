KylaqPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Skoda Kylaq Front Right Side
View all Images

SKODA Kylaq

Launched in Nov 2024

4.6
7 Reviews
₹7.89 - 14.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kylaq Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc

Kylaq: 998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.07 kmpl

Kylaq: 19.05-19.68 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 104.02 bhp

Kylaq: 114.0 bhp

About Skoda Kylaq

Latest Update

  Considering Skoda Kylaq? Check these 5 alternatives before you make the decision
  Is Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus the most value for money variant to buy? Here's why we think so

    2024 Skoda Kylaq: The Ultimate Sub-Compact SUV

    Skoda Kylaq Variants
    Skoda Kylaq price starts at ₹ 7.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    7 Variants Available
    Classic₹7.89 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Signature₹9.59 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Signature AT₹10.59 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Signature Plus₹11.4 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Signature Plus AT₹12.4 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Prestige₹13.35 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Prestige AT₹14.4 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Skoda Kylaq Images

    20 images
    Skoda Kylaq Colours

    Skoda Kylaq is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Lava blue
    Olive gold
    Carbon steel
    Candy white
    Tornado red
    Brilliant silver

    Skoda Kylaq Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCompact SUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage18 kmpl
    Engine998 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Skoda Kylaq comparison with similar cars

    Skoda Kylaq
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Kia Sonet
    Toyota Rumion
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Aircross
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    ₹12.15 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    62 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Boot Space
    511 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Skoda Kylaq Mileage

    Skoda Kylaq in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Kylaq's petrol variant is 19.68 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Kylaq Classic comes with a litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    19.68 kmpl

    Skoda Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Aryaveer Skoda
    71/1, Shivaji Marg, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7947044552
    Aryaveer Skoda
    East Of Kailash, E-14, New Delhi, Delhi 110065
    +91 - 9871864545
    Jai Auto
    B-1/11, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531121
    Jai Auto Dwarka
    Plot No.- D 11, & 12, Main Rajapuri Road, Block C, Madhu Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110055
    +91 - 7574066633
    Aryaveer Motors
    No 62, Rama Road, Najafgarh Ind Area, Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9205981393
    Masyy Cars Pvt Ltd
    No 9, Rohtak Road Paschim Vihar Extension, New Delhi (NCR), New Delhi, Delhi 110063
    +91 - 1133678000
    Skoda Kylaq Videos

    Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
    25 Jan 2025
    Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon: First look
    6 Nov 2024

    Popular Skoda Cars

    Skoda Kylaq EMI

    EMI ₹13877.93/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Skoda Kylaq User Reviews & Ratings

    4.57
    7 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    3
    5 rating
    4
    My First Car Kylaq
    The new product from Skoda is dynamic and impressive. The new headlights are more appealing, enhancing its overall look. The car's stance is superior to its rivals, and the AC vents, along with the new color combination, add to its appeal.By: Pratik Kamble (Nov 10, 2024)
    Classy look with good performance
    This SUV perfectly balances looks, performance, and value for money. At this price point, it stands out as the best in its class.By: Biswajit Patra (Nov 7, 2024)
    Perfect middle class suv
    It looks very good, and the 1.0-liter engine delivers an average fuel efficiency of 18 to 20 km/l. It's a great value for money, giving customers an alternative choice over the Mahindra XUV300.By: Vijay kumar (Oct 17, 2024)
    Engineering meeting expectations
    The looks of car good. The engine is tried and tested which is already available in Kushaq and this will be one of the safest car available in SUV segment. Will be a fierce competitor to 3XO and NexonBy: Akshay Deshmukh (Oct 1, 2024)
    Best car and best performance
    A balanced mixed of performance with this budget and so many features. If you are planning to buy a car this can be perfect oneBy: Alok (Aug 31, 2024)
    Skoda kushaq
    Skoda kushaq very safety and luxurious..this car performance is very good and I always used skoda brand .I am satisfied to his brand..By: Harish Pahuja (Aug 29, 2024)
    Great and meaningful
    It's my dream car as well as many middle class Indian family s and no compromise in build quality and f PerformanceBy: Sridhar Shetty (Aug 28, 2024)
