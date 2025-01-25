2024 Skoda Kylaq: The Ultimate Sub-Compact SUV

The 2024 Skoda Kylaq is set to redefine the sub-compact SUV segment in India, boasting a combination of modern design, advanced technology, and impressive performance. As Skoda rolls out this new contender, potential buyers are keen to explore what this vehicle has to offer. Here’s an in-depth look at the Kylaq, from its latest updates to its impressive variety of features and specifications.

Skoda Kylaq Latest Update

The Skoda Kylaq has garnered attention for its contemporary design and cutting-edge features. Based on the renowned MQB A0 IN platform, this SUV has been designed specifically for the Indian market, showcasing Skoda's commitment to quality and performance. With stylish aesthetics akin to its sibling models, the Kylaq promises a robust driving experience and a plethora of modern amenities tailored to enthusiasts and families alike.

Key Highlights

- Segment Positioning: Positioned between sub-compact and compact SUVs, offering an ideal solution for those seeking a blend of size and comfort.- Cutting-Edge Features: Equipped with the latest technological enhancements and safety features, aligning with Skoda’s mission to prioritise user experience.- Engaging Performance: Highlighting its impressive engine options and drivability that caters to urban commuters and adventurous spirits alike. In summary, the Skoda Kylaq is not just another SUV; it embodies Skoda’s engineering excellence while focusing on the needs of Indian consumers.

Skoda Kylaq Price

The pricing of the 2024 Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model and prices go as high as ₹14.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model. This competitive pricing places it within striking distance of other popular SUVs in the segment, making it an attractive option for buyers on a budget.

Skoda Kylaq Launch Date

The Skoda Kylaq was launched in November 2024 and it is available at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.89 lakh. This marked the Czech manufacturer's entry into the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment. The Kylaq is Skoda's third car under its India 2.0 strategy. While the Kushaq and the Slavia have expanded the carmaker's presence in Tier-1 cities, the Kylaq is expected to aid the push into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Skoda Kylaq Variants

The Skoda Kylaq is available in four main variants, catering to different segments of the market. The Classic variants start at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and feature all the essential safety features as standard alongside fabric upholstery and manually adjustable seats. The Signature trim starts at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom), adding features such as cruise control and TPMS. The car is additionally fitted with a bigger, seven-inch infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Signature+ variants are priced from ₹11.40 (ex-showroom), and these include a rearview camera, automatic headlamps, and hill hold assist. It further gets a 10-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an eight-inch instrument cluster. The top-spec trim is the Prestige, which starts at ₹13.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This model rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloys with LED projector headlamps.

Kylaq Design and Exterior

The exterior design of the 2024 Skoda Kylaq stands out with its elegant lines and sporty stance. Inspired by the brand’s latest design philosophy, the SUV features:- Sculpted Front Facade: A bold front grille infused with chrome and complemented by sleek LED headlamps that deliver a modern look.- Aerodynamic Profile: Smooth curves that not only enhance aesthetics but also improve fuel efficiency by reducing drag.- Robust Wheel Arches: Providing a rugged appeal that enhances the vehicle's capability while travelling on uneven terrains.- Stylish Alloy Wheels: 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels add an extra touch of sophistication.In summary, the Kylaq’s design mirrors Skoda's commitment to creating vehicles that merge aesthetics with functionality.

Kylaq Interior

Step inside the 2024 Skoda Kylaq, and you are greeted with a spacious cabin crafted for comfort and technology. Highlights include:- Spacious Cabin Layout: Offering ample legroom and headroom for all passengers.- Premium Materials: High-quality materials used throughout the cabin create a luxurious atmosphere.- Digital Cockpit: A large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a fully digital instrument cluster ensures connectivity and usability on the go.- Comfort Features: Ventilated front seats, climate control, and a panoramic sunroof underscore Skoda’s focus on passenger comfort. With a blend of space, comfort, and technological innovation, the interior of the Kylaq is bound to impress.

Kylaq Fuel Efficiency

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2024 Skoda Kylaq’s 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine promises to deliver impressive mileage figures. Preliminary estimates suggest:- Manufacturer Stated Fuel Economy: Approximately 18-19 km/l for petrol variants.- Real-World Performance: Customer reports indicate efficiencies closer to 16-17 km/l in mixed driving conditions. This balance between performance and fuel economy classifies the Kylaq as a suitable choice for consumers mindful of running costs.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount for Skoda, and the Kylaq does not disappoint. Expected safety features include:- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Including lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.- Multi-Airbag Setup: Ensuring maximum protection for all passengers during collisions.- Robust Body Structure: Designed to excel in crash test ratings. With these features in place, the Skoda Kylaq aims to provide an assurance of safety and security for all its occupants.