What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Pune? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Pune is Rs. 13.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Pune? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Pune amount to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Pune is Rs. 18,650.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Pune? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Pune are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.