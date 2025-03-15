Kylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Prestige AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionKylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Prestige AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: