3 rugged 4x4 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from a sub-compact crossover
- These three capable 4x4 SUVs offer low-range transfer cases, strong off-road credentials and modern features for adventure-focused buyers.
Moving from a sub-compact crossover to a proper four-wheel-drive SUV gives you more than just road presence. You get stronger mechanical prowess with better off-road hardware, higher ground clearance, and the confidence to tackle terrain that would leave most urban crossovers struggling. If I were making that jump, these are the three rugged 4x4 SUVs I would shortlist.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine1,462 cc
Mileage16.39-16.94 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny remains one of the most accessible entry points into the 4x4 SUV space. It comes equipped with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system and a low-range transfer case, giving it the hardware needed for serious off-road driving.
Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (103 bhp and 134 Nm), paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. The SUV’s compact dimensions work to its advantage on narrow trails as well as tight urban spaces, while its 36-degree approach angle and 46-degree departure angle allow it to tackle obstacles that would challenge much larger vehicles.
Despite its utilitarian nature, the Jimny offers modern features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, and keyless start. Prices start from ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar
Engine1,497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
The Mahindra Thar is among the most recognisable rugged off-roaders on sale today and remains a natural upgrade for buyers looking to move beyond a city-focused crossover. Built on a ladder-frame chassis, the Thar combines rugged underpinnings with petrol and diesel engine options that deliver strong performance both on and off the road.
Engine options include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol producing 150 hp and 320 Nm, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with 130 hp and 300 Nm. Both can be had with a manual gearbox, while the petrol variants offer an automatic as well.
Higher variants come equipped with a proper four-wheel-drive system,featuring a low-range transfer case with the ability to shift on the fly. The latest version also adds more technology and convenience features than before, making it easier to live with on a daily basis.
Inside, buyers get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, Adventure Stats Gen II off-road display, rear camera, rear AC vents, a standard roll cage, and dedicated grab handles for easier ingress and egress. The Thar is currently priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most accessible ladder-frame 4x4 SUVs in the country.
Toyota Hilux
Engine2,755 cc
Mileage10-12 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
For buyers looking for maximum capability and road presence, the Toyota Hilux stands out as a compelling option. Built around a rugged ladder-frame platform, the pickup truck has earned a reputation for durability and reliability in demanding conditions.
Under the hood sits a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine (201 bhp and up to 500 Nm), providing strong low-end torque for towing, highway cruising, and off-road driving. The Hilux features a proper four-wheel-drive setup with high- and low-range transfer modes, while an electronic differential lock and auto limited-slip differential further enhance traction on loose surfaces.
The cabin does not miss out on creature comforts, offering a 7.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. The Hilux is priced from ₹28.52 lakh (ex-showroom).
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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