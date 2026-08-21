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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Kylaq Sportline Launched In India With Sportier Styling, Prices Start At 11.32 Lakh

Skoda Kylaq Sportline launched in India with sportier styling, prices start at 11.32 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2026, 10:25 am
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  • Skoda launches the Sportline variant of the Kylaq SUV, featuring a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and six standard airbags.

The Kylaq Sportline comes with cosmetic changes that makes it look aggressive.
The Kylaq Sportline comes with cosmetic changes that makes it look aggressive.
Skoda Kylaq
EMI starting at just
₹10,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Skoda Auto India has expanded its Kylaq lineup with the launch of the new Sportline variant. Positioned as a sportier addition to the brand's compact SUV range, the Kylaq Sportline gets a host of blacked-out exterior and interior elements, along with additional features and a dedicated accessories pack. Prices for the new variant start at 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kylaq is Skoda's best-selling model in India and the Sportline variant is intended to add a more distinctive character to the SUV. With the new addition, the Kylaq range now consists of seven variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Sportline, Prestige and Prestige+.

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Skoda Kylaq Sportline: What's new?

The Kylaq Sportline gets a darker exterior treatment inspired by Skoda's motorsport heritage. It features Deep Black ORVMs, glossy black front and rear diffusers, black branding on the tailgate and a Deep Black dual-tone floating roof.

The SUV also gets 17-inch black alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, a Sportline badge, a rear spoiler with finlets and a Sportline sticker on the C-pillar. Together, these changes give the compact SUV a more aggressive appearance compared to the standard versions.

Customers can further customise the exterior with the optional Sportline Accessories Pack. It includes a front bumper corner garnish, dark chrome front grille garnish, fender garnish with the Skoda logo and glossy black body side moulding.

Kylaq Sportline interior and features

The cabin continues with the darker theme, with black treatment for the roof, dashboard and door trims. The seats are finished in leatherette and feature Sportline branding on the headrests along with contrast stitching.

The feature list includes aluminium pedals, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and an electric sunroof. The SUV also gets Climatronic automatic air conditioning, a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a 20.32 cm Virtual Cockpit.

Skoda has also added more convenience features to the lower variants in the Kylaq range. The Classic and Classic+ trims now get Climatronic automatic air conditioning and a rear defogger.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline engine and gearbox options

The Kylaq Sportline is powered by Skoda's 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The engine puts out 115 bhp of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Volkswagen confirms new sub-4-metre SUV for India, launch planned for 2027

Safety features remain unchanged

Like the rest of the Kylaq range, the Sportline continues to offer a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The SUV comes with six airbags as standard along with a comprehensive set of active and passive safety features.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline price in India

The Skoda Kylaq Sportline is priced at 11.32 lakh for the 1.0 TSI manual, while the automatic version costs 12.32 lakh, both ex-showroom.

The Kylaq range continues to be backed by Skoda's Super Care package, which includes a standard 4-year warranty, 4 years of roadside assistance and four labour-free services.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2026, 10:25 am IST

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