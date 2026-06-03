Planning to buy a Skoda Kylaq? 5 things you should know before putting your money down
The Skoda Kylaq features a 113bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, modern technology, extensive safety equipment, 446-litre boot space, and is priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh.
The Skoda Kylaq is one of the best-selling products for the Czech automaker in the country. The sub-compact SUV competes against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO, among others. However, if you are planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq, here are 5 things you should know before putting your money down:
Skoda Kylaq: Engine
The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
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Skoda Kylaq: Dimensions
The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,566 mm. Additionally, the Kylaq gets a boot space of 446 litres and a ground clearance of 189 mm.
Skoda Kylaq: Features
The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, touch-based automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and advanced connected-car features, among other features.
Also Read : Skoda Octavia RS scores perfect 5-star safety rating at ANCAP
Skoda Kylaq: Safety
The Skoda Kylaq boasts a safety suite consisting of features including six airbags as standard, abti-lock braking syste (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), motor slip regulator (MSR), roll over protection (ROP), brake disc wiping, multi-colission braking, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors, among others.
Skoda Kylaq: Price
The base variant of the Skoda Kylaq is priced at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant of the sub-compact SUV is priced at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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