Kylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Prestige in Delhi is Rs. 15.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige isKylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Prestige in Delhi is Rs. 15.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 446 litres
...Read MoreRead Less
SkodaKylaq Prestige Price
Prestige
₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹13,35,000
RTO
₹1,45,500
Insurance
₹55,807
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote