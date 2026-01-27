Skoda Kylaq drives growth as production hits 50,000 units within a year in India

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India announced that the Skoda Kylaq has hit a production milestone of 50,000 units within a year of manufacturing commencing in India. The milestone was achieved at the company’s Chakan plant in Maharashtra, where the sub-4-metre SUV is produced with a high level of local sourcing.

The Kylaq is Škoda’s first sub-4-metre SUV and has played a key role in the group’s performance on our shores, contributing to a 36 per cent year-on-year growth in 2025. According to the company, the model has helped drive higher volumes as the group focuses on expanding scale and improving cost competitiveness in the Indian market.

To support Kylaq production, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India has increased capacity at the Chakan facility by 30 per cent. The company has also expanded engagement with domestic suppliers to raise localisation levels.

Skoda Kylaq: All you need to know

Skoda Kylaq with the manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.68 kmpl, one of the best mileage offered by any SUV in its category.

The Kylaq is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which underpins several India-specific models from the Volkswagen Group. Built to align with Škoda’s Modern Solid design ethos, the SUV brings the signature glossy black front grille with sleek LEDs and a robust on-road stance. It brings a 189 mm ground clearance and offers 16/17-inch alloy wheel options.

Stepping inside reveals a functional cabin layout featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch digital cockpit, alongside amenities such as 6-way electric adjustable front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, and a wireless phone charger, among others.

The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. Buyers can opt between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter.

The SUV boasts a 5-star BNCAP safety rating with standard features including:

6 Airbags (Standard)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Multi-Collision Braking

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Hill Hold Control (Signature Plus and Prestige)

