Kylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 446 litres
SkodaKylaq Signature AT Price
Signature AT
₹12.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹10,59,000
RTO
₹1,17,900
Insurance
₹46,132
