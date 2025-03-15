HT Auto

Skoda Kylaq Signature AT

Skoda Kylaq Front Right Side
Skoda Kylaq Front Left Side
Skoda Kylaq Grille
Skoda Kylaq Headlight
Skoda Kylaq Left Side View
Skoda Kylaq Rear Left View
12.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Kylaq Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Kylaq Signature AT Latest Updates

Kylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature

  • Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 446 litres
    • ...Read More

    Skoda Kylaq Signature AT Price

    Signature AT

    ₹12.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,59,000
    RTO
    1,17,900
    Insurance
    46,132
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,23,532
    EMI@26,298/mo
    Skoda Kylaq Signature AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Engine Type
    1.0 TSI
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16

    Capacity

    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    446 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres

    Dimensions & Weight

    Length
    3995 mm
    Ground Clearance
    189 mm
    Wheelbase
    2566 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Width
    1783 mm

    Comfort & Convenience

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

    Instrumentation

    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue

    Locks & Security

    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes

    Rear row

    Exterior

    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No

    Storage

    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes

    Lighting

    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display

    Telematics

    Safety

    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes

    Braking & Traction

    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes

    Seats & Upholstery

    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Skoda Kylaq Signature AT EMI
    EMI23,669 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,01,178
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,01,178
    Interest Amount
    3,18,939
    Payable Amount
    14,20,117

    Skoda Kylaq other Variants

    Classic

    ₹8.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,89,000
    RTO
    64,230
    Insurance
    36,668
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,90,398
    EMI@19,138/mo
    Signature

    ₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Signature Plus

    ₹13.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Signature Plus AT

    ₹14.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Prestige

    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    Prestige AT

    ₹16.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Skoda Kylaq Alternatives

    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

    7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
    KylaqvsVenue
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 AT

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    KylaqvsXUV 3XO
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT

    12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
    KylaqvsVenue N Line
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi AT

    8.69 - 13.03 Lakhs
    KylaqvsErtiga
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

    7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    KylaqvsSonet
    Toyota Rumion

    Toyota Rumion S AT

    10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs
    KylaqvsRumion

