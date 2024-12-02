Skoda Kylaq Specifications

Skoda Kylaq comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,566 mm. The ground clearance of Kylaq is 189 mm. A five-seat model, Skoda Kylaq sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less