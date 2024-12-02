HT Auto
Skoda Kylaq Front Right Side
1/20
Skoda Kylaq Front Left Side
2/20
Skoda Kylaq Grille
3/20
Skoda Kylaq Headlight
4/20
Skoda Kylaq Left Side View
5/20
Skoda Kylaq Rear Left View
View all Images
6/20

Skoda Kylaq Specifications

Skoda Kylaq is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,89,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Skoda Kylaq mileage is 18 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.89 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Skoda Kylaq Specs

Skoda Kylaq comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Kylaq measures ...Read More

Skoda Kylaq Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Classic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.0 TSI
Electric Motor
No
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Rear Tyres
R16
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1619 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Length
3995 mm
Width
1783 mm
Wheelbase
2566 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
446 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Black
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Speakers
4
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Available

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes

Skoda Kylaq Alternatives

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Magnite Specs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Punch Specs
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

6 - 11.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kiger Specs
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100

Mahindra Ekuv100

8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Exter Specs
Renault Triber

Renault Triber

6 - 8.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triber Specs

Skoda Kylaq News

Skoda Kylaq will go up against sub-compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The bookings for the Kylaq has started while the delivery will begin from January 27.
Skoda Kylaq SUV bookings open: Check how much the top variant costs compared to rivals
2 Dec 2024
Skoda Kylaq, based on the carmaker's popular Kushaq SUV, is aimed to disrupt the segment which has witnessed immense rivalry among Indian and foreign carmakers. Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to throw a challenge to the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others.
Skoda Kylaq SUV full price list revealed. Check how much the Nexon, Brezza rival will cost
2 Dec 2024
Skoda launched its latest SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) to enter the fiercely competitive sub-compact segment dominated by the likes of Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon among others.
Skoda Kylaq bookings open tomorrow, pricing to be revealed. Here’s all you need to know
1 Dec 2024
Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: How these sub-compact SUVs stand against each other
26 Nov 2024
Here is a quick look at five features that the Kia Sonet gets over its rival Skoda Kylaq.
Skoda Kylaq vs Kia Sonet: Five features the newcomer sub-compact SUV misses out
24 Nov 2024
View all
 Skoda Kylaq News

Skoda Kylaq Variants & Price List

Skoda Kylaq price starts at ₹ 7.89 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Classic
7.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Honda Amaze 2024

Honda Amaze 2024

7.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Camry 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra XUV900

Mahindra XUV900

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details