What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Lucknow? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Lucknow is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Lucknow? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Lucknow amount to Rs. 87,800, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Lucknow is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Lucknow? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Lucknow are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.