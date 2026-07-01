Skoda Peaq Key Specs
- Range600 km
- Charging0.5 hrs
Skoda has officially expanded its global electric vehicle lineup with the global unveiling of the Skoda Peaq. Serving as the brand's largest SUV to date, this premium three-row electric vehicle is built on the Volkswagen Group's advanced MEB+ dedicated electric architecture. Implementing Skoda's new "Modern Solid" design language, the flagship model combines a spacious seven-seat layout, a massive battery package, and an exceptional long-distance driving range.
Discover everything you need to know about this premium all-electric family SUV, including expected pricing, variants, driving ranges, and integrated tech features.
Following its global debut in June 2026, the Skoda Peaq is expected to launch in the Indian market in 2027. It will be available across three core international powertrain variants: the entry-level 60, the mid-tier 90, and the high-performance 90x AWD.
The expected introductory ex-showroom price brackets for India are detailed below:
|Variant
|Drivetrain Setup
|Battery Pack
|Expected Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Peaq 60
|Single Motor (RWD)
|63 kWh
|₹41.00 Lakh
|Peaq 90
|Single Motor (RWD)
|91 kWh
|₹46.00 Lakh
|Peaq 90x
|Dual Motor (AWD)
|91 kWh
|₹51.00 Lakh
The Peaq introduces the largest battery configuration ever fitted into a Skoda vehicle, ensuring excellent long-distance capabilities and rapid charging turnarounds:
The flagship SUV supports ultra-fast DC charging speeds of up to 199 kW, allowing the larger 91 kWh battery to replenish from 10% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes. It also comes equipped with advanced bidirectional charging capabilities, enabling Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) power functions to operate external appliances or power sources directly from the vehicle.
Measuring 4,874 mm in length, 1,867 mm in width, and 1,664 mm in height, the SUV commands an imposing road presence backed by a long, 2,965 mm wheelbase. The front profile trades the conventional grille for a sleek, gloss-black closed-off "Tech Deck" face, seamlessly blended with T-shaped Matrix LED headlights and a full-width illuminating light strip. The side profile reveals aerodynamic flush door handles, clean body lines, and aero-optimised alloy wheels scaling up to 21 inches.
Inside, the three-row layout boasts unmatched interior flexibility. While providing a 299-litre boot space with all seven seats upright, folding down the third row opens up a massive 935-litre cargo bay—making it the largest available storage capacity across any production Skoda vehicle. Up front, a 37-litre front trunk (frunk) securely holds charging cables.
The premium interior architecture is loaded with a highly modern tech suite:
True to the European brand's uncompromising safety metrics, the Peaq is engineered with a high-strength body structure and integrated driver safeguards. Key active and passive safety features include:
Once launched in the premium e-SUV category, the Skoda Peaq will position itself against established luxury models and upcoming high-capacity family EVs. Its direct market competitors include the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Volvo EX90, and the BYD Seal.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|600 km
|Charging Time
|28 Minutes (0% to 80%)
|Sunroof
|Panoramic
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