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SKODA Peaq

Exp. Launch in Jul 2027
₹15 - 21 Lakhs*
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Skoda has officially expanded its global electric vehicle lineup with the global unveiling of the Skoda Peaq. Serving as the brand's largest SUV to date, this premium three-row electric vehicle is built on the Volkswagen Group's advanced MEB+ dedicated electric architecture. Implementing Skoda's new "Modern Solid" design language, the flagship model combines a spacious seven-seat layout, a massive battery package, and an exceptional long-distance driving range.

Discover everything you need to know about this premium all-electric family SUV, including expected pricing, variants, driving ranges, and integrated tech features.

Skoda Peaq Expected Price and Variants

Following its global debut in June 2026, the Skoda Peaq is expected to launch in the Indian market in 2027. It will be available across three core international powertrain variants: the entry-level 60, the mid-tier 90, and the high-performance 90x AWD.

The expected introductory ex-showroom price brackets for India are detailed below:

VariantDrivetrain SetupBattery PackExpected Price (Ex-Showroom)
Peaq 60Single Motor (RWD)63 kWh 41.00 Lakh
Peaq 90Single Motor (RWD)91 kWh 46.00 Lakh
Peaq 90xDual Motor (AWD)91 kWh 51.00 Lakh

Battery, Performance, and Electric Range

The Peaq introduces the largest battery configuration ever fitted into a Skoda vehicle, ensuring excellent long-distance capabilities and rapid charging turnarounds:

  • Peaq 60 (RWD): Features a 63 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor generating 204 hp and 350 Nm of torque. It offers a claimed driving range of up to 459 km on a single charge and sprints from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds.
  • Peaq 90 (RWD): Utilises a massive 91 kWh battery pack with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup. It produces 286 hp and 545 Nm of torque, securing the highest driving range in the lineup at an impressive 647 km.
  • Peaq 90x (AWD): The high-performance flagship couples the 91 kWh battery pack with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. Pumping out a combined 299 hp, it rushes from 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds while providing a claimed range of 613 km.

Charging Speeds and Utility

The flagship SUV supports ultra-fast DC charging speeds of up to 199 kW, allowing the larger 91 kWh battery to replenish from 10% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes. It also comes equipped with advanced bidirectional charging capabilities, enabling Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) power functions to operate external appliances or power sources directly from the vehicle.

Exterior and Luxury Cabin Space

Modern Solid Aesthetics

Measuring 4,874 mm in length, 1,867 mm in width, and 1,664 mm in height, the SUV commands an imposing road presence backed by a long, 2,965 mm wheelbase. The front profile trades the conventional grille for a sleek, gloss-black closed-off "Tech Deck" face, seamlessly blended with T-shaped Matrix LED headlights and a full-width illuminating light strip. The side profile reveals aerodynamic flush door handles, clean body lines, and aero-optimised alloy wheels scaling up to 21 inches.

Practicality and Interior Comfort

Inside, the three-row layout boasts unmatched interior flexibility. While providing a 299-litre boot space with all seven seats upright, folding down the third row opens up a massive 935-litre cargo bay—making it the largest available storage capacity across any production Skoda vehicle. Up front, a 37-litre front trunk (frunk) securely holds charging cables.

The premium interior architecture is loaded with a highly modern tech suite:

  • A central 13.6-inch vertical portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system.
  • A 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s instrument cluster.
  • An optional Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (HUD).
  • Premium 16-speaker Sonos audio system tuned for surround sound.
  • Dual wireless smartphone charging pads and multi-zone automatic climate control.
  • Skoda's first-ever Mobile Digital Key, permitting locking, unlocking, and starting access directly through a synchronised smartphone or smartwatch.

Safety Features and Driving Assistance

True to the European brand's uncompromising safety metrics, the Peaq is engineered with a high-strength body structure and integrated driver safeguards. Key active and passive safety features include:

  • Up to 10 airbags provide comprehensive cabin coverage.
  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) featuring lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection.
  • 360-degree surround-view cameras are paired with an intelligent Auto Park Assist system.
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control, and multi-collision braking systems.
  • Integrated washer fluid nozzles inside the windshield wiper arms for distortion-free visibility.

Key Rivals

Once launched in the premium e-SUV category, the Skoda Peaq will position itself against established luxury models and upcoming high-capacity family EVs. Its direct market competitors include the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Volvo EX90, and the BYD Seal.

Skoda Peaq Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    600 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.5 hrs
View All Peaq SpecsView specs icon

Skoda Peaq Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jun 2026
Skoda unveils the Peaq, its largest electric SUV, featuring advanced design, technology, and impressive range capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jun 2026
Skoda Peaq interior sketches reveal lounge-style cabin ahead of June 23 debut
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Skoda Auto unveils design sketches of the Peaq electric SUV, showcasing distinctive styling ahead of its June 2026 debut.Read Full Story

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Skoda Peaq Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Range600 km
Charging Time28 Minutes (0% to 80%)
SunroofPanoramic

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