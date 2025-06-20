Images
Skoda Elroq Front Right Side1/19
UPCOMING

SKODA Elroq

Exp. Launch on 15 Dec 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
25 - 35 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

Elroq Expected Key Specs

Info
Range

Category Average: 512.1 km

Tooltip
Tooltip

Elroq: 370.0 km

Category average

View all Elroq Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Skoda Elroq Latest Update

Elroq Launch Date

The Skoda Elroq is expected to launch on 15th Dec 2025.

Elroq Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹25 - 35 Lakhs*.

Elroq Seating Capacity

The Skoda Elroq is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Elroq Rivals

Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XEV 7e, Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD eMAX 7 are sought to be the major rivals to Skoda Elroq.

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Elroq.
Skoda Elroq
Tata Harrier EV
VS
Skoda ElroqSelect model
Tata Harrier EVSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Left Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Skoda Elroq Images

Skoda Elroq Image 1
Skoda Elroq Image 2
Skoda Elroq Image 3
Skoda Elroq Image 4
Skoda Elroq Image 5
Skoda Elroq Image 6
Skoda Elroq Image 7
Skoda Elroq Image 8
Skoda Elroq Image 9
Skoda Elroq Image 10
Skoda Elroq Image 11
Skoda Elroq Image 12
Skoda Elroq Image 13
Skoda Elroq Image 14
Skoda Elroq Image 15
Skoda Elroq Image 16
Skoda Elroq Image 17
Skoda Elroq Image 18
Skoda Elroq Image 19

Skoda Elroq Specifications and Features

Max Power167.67 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque310 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range370 km

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Skoda News

View all
  News

Top Electric Cars

  • Mahindra BE 6

    • Mahindra BE 6

    ₹18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XEV 9e

    • Mahindra XEV 9e

    ₹21.9 - 30.5 Lakhs
  • Tata Curvv EV

    • Tata Curvv EV

    ₹17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch EV

    • Tata Punch EV

    ₹9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon EV

    • Tata Nexon EV

    ₹12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Tiago EV

    • Tata Tiago EV

    ₹7.99 - 11.14 Lakhs
    View allPopular Electric Cars

    Skoda Elroq FAQs

    The Skoda Elroq is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 25-35 Lakhs.
    The Skoda Elroq is expected to launch on 15th Dec 2025.
    With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 370 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Skoda Elroq faces competition from the likes of Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Skoda Elroq offers a range of 370 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

    Popular Suv Cars

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Audi Q5 Facelift

    Audi Q5 Facelift

    65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Audi Q6 e-tron

    1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    88.7 - 97.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    Q7 Price in Delhi
    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8

    1.17 CrEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    Q8 Price in Delhi

    View all  Popular Suv Cars

    view all specs and features