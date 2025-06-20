Category Average: 512.1 km
Elroq: 370.0 km
The Skoda Elroq is expected to launch on 15th Dec 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹25 - 35 Lakhs*.
The Skoda Elroq is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XEV 7e, Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD eMAX 7 are sought to be the major rivals to Skoda Elroq.
|Max Power
|167.67 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|310 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|370 km
Popular Skoda Cars
