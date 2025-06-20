What is the expected price of Skoda Elroq? The Skoda Elroq is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 25-35 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Skoda Elroq? The Skoda Elroq is expected to launch on 15th Dec 2025.

What are the key specifications and features of Skoda Elroq? With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 370 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Skoda Elroq? The Skoda Elroq faces competition from the likes of Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.