What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Ahmedabad is Rs. 12.50 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 61,023, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmedabad is Rs. 17,597.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmedabad? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Ahmedabad are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.