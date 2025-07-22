⁠Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, VW Taigun, Virtus recalled again for faulty seatbelts

HT Auto
The automaker has issued a recall comprising 1,821 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, as per the data from SIAM.

Skoda Kylaq, Volkswagen Taigun
The latest recall is an extension of the seatbelt recall issued in April this year, and affects 1,821 units of the Skoda-Volkswagen made-in-India cars
Skoda Kylaq, Volkswagen Taigun
The latest recall is an extension of the seatbelt recall issued in April this year, and affects 1,821 units of the Skoda-Volkswagen made-in-India cars
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced a second voluntary recall for its made-in-India cars related to faulty seatbelts. The automaker has issued a recall comprising 1,821 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, as per the data from the Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The automaker had previously issued a recall for 47,235 units in April this year.

Voluntary Recall Due To Faulty Seatbelt Components

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India states that the voluntary recall has been made due to a defect with the rear seatbelt assembly (left and right sides), which had the metal base frame crack on 860 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia, as well as 961 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The automaker also said that an incorrect part was installed on the front and rear seatbelts of all the made-in-India cars. The affected cars were manufactured between December 1, 2021, and May 31, 2025.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq recalled for faulty seatbelts

Skoda Kylaq
The voluntary recall was made due to a faulty rear seatbelt assembly and an incorrect part installed (Skoda )
Skoda Kylaq
The voluntary recall was made due to a faulty rear seatbelt assembly and an incorrect part installed (Skoda )

“This concern was identified during the ongoing quality inspection for Skoda Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq manufactured during the aforesaid period. 1. Rear seatbelt assembly (Left side / Right side)- Metal Base frame crack 2. Front/Rear seat belt incorrect part installed," SIAM said in its document.

SAVWIPL will reach out to customers of the affected vehicles, as is the case with voluntary recalls, to replace the faulty components where necessary. Additionally, owners can log on to the Skoda and Volkswagen India recall websites and check if their vehicle is part of the recall using the car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Incidentally, Volkswagen recently announced a recall in global markets for a different safety issue on vehicles such as the Polo, Passat, Taigo, ID 7, ID 7 Tourer and the ID Buzz. Notably, the recently launched full imports - Volkswagen Tiguan R Line and Golf GTI - remain unaffected by the recall in the automaker’s stable.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2025, 12:50 pm IST
TAGS: Vehicle Recall Volkswagen Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Kylaq Skoda Kylaq Skoda Auto India Volkswagen India Skoda Slavia

