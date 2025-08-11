Skoda Kylaq, Slavia and Kushaq Black Edition teased ahead of August 11 launch

In line with the growing want for dark or black themed vehicles, Skoda India has teased its upcoming set of cars in line with the trend. A recent teaser from the Czech carmaker hints at the upcoming dark/black edition models. These will include all the three India made products from the carmaker - Skoda Kylaq , Slavia and the Kushaq .

To be launched on August 11, 2025, this will be the first special edition version for the Kylaq while the Slavia and the Kushaq have special edition versions in the form of Monte Carlo and others. There has been a growing demand for blacked out cars in the Indian market, with majority of players like Hyundai, Citroen, Tata Motors, Mahindra and more recently Maruti Suzuki jumping in to the trend.

Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Black Edition: What to expect

The teaser reveals all the three India made models in a black paint shade with only their silhouettes visible. Under closer observation, the Kushaq's rear is visible, having a fine black finish along with blacked-out 'Skoda' emblems.

Hints from the teaser point towards a unified dark-themed approach for all three cars. The styling overhaul is likely to feature a glossy black paint job accompanied by blacked-out elements like the front grille, alloy wheels, and badges. Red brake calipers and red door trim accents are expected to be there as sporty touches to an otherwise monochromatic look. The same design language will probably be shared by Slavia, Kushaq, and Kylaq.

The teaser suggests these updates will only be limited to the aesthetics, without changing the mechanical aspects. The engines and transmissions should remain the same as the current models.

The Skoda Kushaq and the Slavia get a choice of two powertrain options - 1.0L three cylinder TSI engine mated to either a 6 speed manual or a 6 speed AT, while the larger 1.5L four cylinder TSI engine gets mated to either a 6 speed manual transmission or a 7 speed DSG. The smaller engine produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque while the bigger unit produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Skoda Kylaq on the other hand is only offered with the 1.0L TSI engine with the same power figures.

