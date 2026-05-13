The Skoda Epiq is set to redefine the compact electric SUV segment with its "Modern Solid" design and functional urban appeal. Positioned as an entry-level battery-electric vehicle (BEV), this 4.1-meter-long SUV combines sustainable materials with high-end tech to offer a premium driving experience.
The Skoda Epiq is expected to be priced between Rs. 21.00 Lakh and Rs. 26.00 Lakh in India. Globally, the production version is slated for a 2025 debut, with the India launch tentatively scheduled for July 2027.
Built on the MEB+ platform, the 2026-ready architecture ensures efficiency and rapid charging capabilities.
The Epiq focuses on a minimalist "Modern Solid" interior that maximizes spatial efficiency.
The Epiq is designed for those seeking a "Simply Clever" electric solution without compromising on luxury or utility. Its compact dimensions make it ideal for city traffic, while the rapid charging and generous cargo space ensure it is capable of long-distance weekend trips. As Skoda expands its electric portfolio, the Epiq represents the brand's most accessible gateway to zero-emission mobility.
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