The Skoda Epiq is set to redefine the compact electric SUV segment with its "Modern Solid" design and functional urban appeal. Positioned as an entry-level battery-electric vehicle (BEV), this 4.1-meter-long SUV combines sustainable materials with high-end tech to offer a premium driving experience.

Skoda Epiq Price and Launch Timeline

The Skoda Epiq is expected to be priced between Rs. 21.00 Lakh and Rs. 26.00 Lakh in India. Globally, the production version is slated for a 2025 debut, with the India launch tentatively scheduled for July 2027.

Technical Specifications and Performance

Built on the MEB+ platform, the 2026-ready architecture ensures efficiency and rapid charging capabilities.

Range: Up to 425 km on a single charge.

Up to on a single charge. Battery Options: Expected capacities of 34 kWh and 54 kWh .

Expected capacities of . Fast Charging: Supports DC fast charging up to 133kW , allowing a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 23 minutes .

Supports DC fast charging up to , allowing a 10% to 80% charge in approximately . Performance: Power outputs range from 114 bhp to 208 bhp, with a potential vRS variant delivering 223 bhp and a 0-100 km/h sprint in under 7 seconds.

Key Features and Interior

The Epiq focuses on a minimalist "Modern Solid" interior that maximizes spatial efficiency.

Infotainment: A massive 13-inch central touchscreen paired with a 5.3-inch digital driver display.

A massive paired with a 5.3-inch digital driver display. Storage: A class-leading 475-liter boot space , expandable to 1,344 liters with rear seats folded.

A class-leading , expandable to 1,344 liters with rear seats folded. Smart Tech: Bidirectional charging (V2L) to power home appliances and a mobile digital key for smartphone integration.

Bidirectional charging (V2L) to power home appliances and a mobile digital key for smartphone integration. Design: Signature T-shaped LED light signatures, "Tech-Deck" glossy black front face, and sustainable interior trims like Studio, Loft, and Suite.

Why the Skoda Epiq Stands Out

The Epiq is designed for those seeking a "Simply Clever" electric solution without compromising on luxury or utility. Its compact dimensions make it ideal for city traffic, while the rapid charging and generous cargo space ensure it is capable of long-distance weekend trips. As Skoda expands its electric portfolio, the Epiq represents the brand's most accessible gateway to zero-emission mobility.