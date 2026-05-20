Skoda Epiq breaks cover as the carmaker's most budget-friendly electric SUV

Skoda Auto has officially unveiled the Epiq , its newest all-electric SUV crossover, targeting buyers making the first step into electric mobility. Sitting at the more accessible end of the brand's EV lineup, the Skoda Epiq is priced on par with the petrol-powered Kamiq in several markets. This signals Skoda's intent to make electric cars a mass-market choice rather than a premium privilege.

Skoda Epiq: Platform and powertrain

The Epiq is the first Skoda model to ride on the MEB+ platform, which also underpins the Volkswagen ID. Polo, Volkswagen ID. Cross, and Cupra Raval. Unlike other Skoda electric models, the Epiq uses front-wheel drive. The platform has been specifically designed for smaller, lighter batteries, helping bring down energy consumption while freeing up interior space.

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Three powertrain options are on offer. The Epiq 35 and Epiq 40 use a 38.5 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, producing 85 bhp and 133 bhp respectively, with a range of around 310 km and a top speed of 150 km/h. Both generate 267 Nm of torque.

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The range-topping Epiq 55 pairs a 55 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with a 208 bhp motor producing 290 Nm, stretching the claimed range to approximately 440 km. At a DC fast charger, the Epiq 55 goes from 10 to 80 per cent in about 24 minutes.

Skoda Epiq: Dimensions and space

Despite measuring just 4,171 mm in length, the Epiq offers a 475-litre boot, among the largest figures in its segment, along with a 25-litre storage compartment under the bonnet, commonly referred to as a frunk. Door pockets, a centre armrest bin, and a glove box add over 28 litres of additional storage space inside the cabin.

The Epiq's cabin prioritises practicality, with over 28 litres of storage space spread across the interior

Skoda Epiq: Features

A standout feature for buyers planning to install home chargers is the Epiq's bidirectional charging capability. The vehicle supports Vehicle-to-Load, Vehicle-to-Home, and Vehicle-to-Grid functions, meaning it can power household appliances or feed electricity back into the grid when paired with a compatible wallbox.

Skoda Epiq: Design

The Epiq is the first production Skoda to fully adopt the company's new Modern Solid design language. Its front end is defined by slim T-shaped LED headlights and a glossy black Tech-Deck Face, elements expected to appear across future Skoda SUVs. Aerodynamic touches, including active cooling shutters and an optimised underbody, result in a drag coefficient of 0.275.

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Skoda Epiq: Infotainment and safety

Inside, a 13-inch Android-based infotainment screen sits at the centre of a clean dashboard layout. The system supports third-party apps, including Spotify, YouTube, and Google Maps. Seven airbags come as standard, and driver assistance features, including Lane Assist, Front Assist, Side Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition, are fitted across all variants.

Skoda CEO, Klaus Zellmer, described the model as their "most approachable step into electric mobility – compact, confident, unmistakably Skoda, and designed to deliver exceptional value for money."

Board member for Sales and Marketing, Martin Jahn, added: "The Epiq is designed to fit naturally into daily life, whether in the city or beyond, making it an attractive choice for new customers as well as those already familiar with the brand."

The Epiq's rear design mirrors its front-end styling with matching vertical accents and T-shaped lights

Skoda Epiq: First Edition

A limited First Edition, based on the top Epiq 55 variant, will follow the standard launch. It features Navajo Orange accents on the mirrors, bumpers, and interior stitching, along with exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels and orange seat belts.

The Epiq's interior uses no animal-derived materials, with all seat fabrics made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. The car incorporates more than 34 kg of recycled materials in total.

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