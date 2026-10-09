Skoda Epiq Sportline to debut at Paris Motor Show alongside Peaq EV

Skoda Auto will showcase the Epiq Sportline for the first time at the Paris Motor Show 2026, offering an early look at a sportier version of its upcoming electric city SUV crossover. The new variant will be displayed alongside the all-electric Peaq , as the automaker highlights its expanded electric vehicle portfolio at the event.

The Paris Motor Show will take place from October 13 to 18 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Skoda will display 15 vehicles at its stand in Hall 4, including models from its current lineup, the Peaq Tour de France ‘Red Car’ and the iconic Skoda 130 RS racing car.

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Skoda Epiq Sportline: What to expect

The Epiq Sportline is the latest addition to the Epiq electric SUV family. It will feature distinctive design elements associated with Skoda’s Sportline variants, although the company has not revealed detailed specifications or confirmed its full equipment list yet.

The public debut will offer visitors their first opportunity to see the new trim level in person. The Epiq is positioned as an entry point to Skoda’s all-electric range, with the compact SUV crossover expected to broaden the brand’s appeal among customers considering electric mobility.

The Sportline variant will join a growing range of electric models as Skoda expands its battery-electric offerings across different segments.

Skoda expands its electric vehicle portfolio

Skoda says the introduction of the Epiq and Peaq has doubled its all-electric portfolio in 2026. While the Epiq occupies the more accessible end of the lineup, the Peaq will serve as the brand’s electric flagship.

According to the company, the two models have received more than 70,000 orders combined to date. Their introduction is part of Skoda’s broader strategy to attract new customer groups to electric mobility while maintaining a mix of battery-electric, hybrid and internal combustion engine vehicles.

The Peaq will also be displayed at the Paris Motor Show, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the brand’s expanded electric range in one place.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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