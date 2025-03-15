Kylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature Plus in Delhi is Rs. 13.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SignatureKylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature Plus in Delhi is Rs. 13.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature Plus is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 446 litres
...Read MoreRead Less
SkodaKylaq Signature Plus Price
Signature Plus
₹13.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹11,40,000
RTO
₹1,26,000
Insurance
₹48,972
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote