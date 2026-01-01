hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsSkodaKylaqPrestige Plus AT
KylaqPriceMileageSpecifications
Skoda Kylaq Front Right Side
1/20
Skoda Kylaq Front Left Side
2/20
Skoda Kylaq Grille
3/20
Skoda Kylaq Headlight
4/20
Skoda Kylaq Left Side View
5/20
Skoda Kylaq Rear Left View
View all Images
6/20

Skoda Kylaq Prestige Plus AT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Skoda Kylaq Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.05 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Kylaq specs and features

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT Prices

The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT, equipped with a 1.0 TSI Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹14.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT Mileage

All variants of the Kylaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.05 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT Colours

The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT is available in 6 colour options: Lava Blue, Olive Gold, Carbon Steel, Candy White, Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver.

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT Engine and Transmission

The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kylaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.37 Lakhs - 14.55 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT Specs & Features

The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

Skoda Kylaq Prestige Plus AT Price

Kylaq Prestige Plus AT

₹14.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,41,900
Insurance
54,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,95,945
EMI@32,154/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Skoda Kylaq Prestige Plus AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.05 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Wheelbase
2566 mm
Height
1619 mm
Width
1783 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
446 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Black
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome Strip
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.07 inch
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Black
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Skoda Kylaq Prestige Plus AT EMI
EMI28,938 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,46,350
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,46,350
Interest Amount
3,89,949
Payable Amount
17,36,299

Skoda Kylaq other Variants

Kylaq Classic

₹8.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,59,000
RTO
62,130
Insurance
35,616
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,57,246
EMI@18,426/mo
Add to Compare
54 offers Available
Close

Kylaq Classic Plus

₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,25,000
RTO
69,750
Insurance
37,930
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,33,180
EMI@20,058/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kylaq Classic Plus AT

₹10.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,25,000
RTO
76,750
Insurance
41,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,685
EMI@22,433/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kylaq Signature

₹10.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,43,000
RTO
78,010
Insurance
42,066
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,63,576
EMI@22,860/mo
Add to Compare
54 offers Available
View breakup

Kylaq Signature AT

₹12.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,43,000
RTO
1,16,300
Insurance
45,571
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,05,371
EMI@25,908/mo
Add to Compare
54 offers Available
View breakup

Kylaq Signature Plus

₹12.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,77,000
RTO
1,19,700
Insurance
46,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,43,963
EMI@26,738/mo
Add to Compare
54 offers Available
View breakup

Kylaq Prestige

₹13.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,75,000
RTO
1,29,500
Insurance
50,199
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,55,199
EMI@29,129/mo
Add to Compare
54 offers Available
View breakup

Kylaq Signature Plus AT

₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,77,000
RTO
1,29,700
Insurance
50,269
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,57,469
EMI@29,177/mo
Add to Compare
54 offers Available
View breakup

Kylaq Prestige Plus

₹13.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,31,900
Insurance
51,040
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,82,440
EMI@29,714/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kylaq Prestige AT

₹14.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,75,000
RTO
1,39,500
Insurance
53,704
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,68,704
EMI@31,568/mo
Add to Compare
54 offers Available
View breakup

Skoda Kylaq Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.37 - 14.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KylaqvsXUV 3XO
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 14.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KylaqvsNexon
UPCOMING
Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.26 - 13.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KylaqvsBrezza
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.8 - 12.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KylaqvsErtiga
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KylaqvsVenue

Popular Compact Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

8 - 14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

63.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLA35 Price in Delhi
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kiger Price in Delhi
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.23 - 13.36 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Nexon CNG Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details