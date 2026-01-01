|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.05 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT, equipped with a 1.0 TSI Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹14.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kylaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.05 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT is available in 6 colour options: Lava Blue, Olive Gold, Carbon Steel, Candy White, Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver.
The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Kylaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.37 Lakhs - 14.55 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.
The Kylaq Prestige Plus AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.