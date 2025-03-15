Kylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature in Delhi is Rs. 10.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature isKylaq is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kylaq Signature in Delhi is Rs. 10.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 446 litres
SkodaKylaq Signature Price
Signature
₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,59,000
RTO
₹79,130
Insurance
₹42,627
