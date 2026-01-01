|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.68 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kylaq Classic Plus, equipped with a 1.0 TSI and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹9.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kylaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.68 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kylaq Classic Plus is available in 6 colour options: Lava Blue, Olive Gold, Carbon Steel, Candy White, Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver.
The Kylaq Classic Plus is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Kylaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.37 Lakhs - 14.55 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.
The Kylaq Classic Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.